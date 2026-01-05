ESPN Reveals 2025 Pro Wrestling Award Winners, update on Ted DiBiase Jr’s federal trial

– ESPN Reveals 2025 Pro Wrestling Award Winners:

* Men’s Wrestler of the Year: Dominik Mysterio

* Women’s Wrestler of the Year: Stephanie Vaquer

* Tag Team of the Year: FTR

* Match of the Year: John Cena vs. AJ Styles (WWE Crown Jewel)

* Debut Wrestler of the Year: Stephanie Vaquer

* Breakthrough Wrestler of the Year: Kyle Fletcher

* Best Event of the Year: AEW Revolution

* Best Storyline: Toni Storm vs. Mariah May

* Best Promo Artist: Paul Heyman

– The federal trial for Ted DiBiase Jr., a former professional wrestler charged in Mississippi’s ongoing welfare fraud case, is set to start Tuesday. The jury trial is expected to last about three weeks in Jackson, Mississippi. DiBiase remains free on bond.

DiBiase, 40, of Madison, is accused of misappropriating millions of dollars in federal funds intended for needy families. Federal prosecutors allege he received money tied to welfare programs through sham contracts for services that were never provided.

He has pleaded not guilty to multiple charges, including conspiracy, wire fraud, theft involving federal programs and money laundering.

If convicted, DiBiase faces potential prison time on each count.