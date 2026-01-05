Bronson Reed on tonight’s Breakker-Punk title match, Chris Jericho-WWE update

– Bronson Reed ahead of Bron Breakker challenging for CM Punk’s World Heavyweight Championship on WWE Raw:

“Every week I stand shoulder to shoulder with my brother Bron Breakker and know exactly what he is capable of.

“Tonight it comes to fruition when he becomes the best in the world!”

Mike Johnson says: “We have heard from no one in WWE who believes Chris Jericho will be there tonight live in NYC as of this writing.

Jericho is still listed on the AEW website roster page.”

