AEW kicks off Collision residency at Esports Stadium in Arlington

AEW kicked off its second Esports Stadium residency in Arlington, Texas last night.

The company had yesterday’s episode of Collision as well as the January 10, January 24, and January 31 episodes of the show all taking place from the same location. The January 14 episode will be taped with Dynamite in Phoenix, Arizona.

All ROH television tapings for the next few weeks will also be held at the Esports Stadium prior to the start of Collision.

AEW did a similar residency in Arlington in July/August 2024 marketed as the AEW Path To All In Summer Series.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996