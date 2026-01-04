WWE News and Notes

Seth Rollins explains real life beef with Matt Riddle:

Logan Paul: “Was that too far Seth?”

Seth: “I don’t think there’s ever such thing as too far, we had a bit of a real life beef”

– Netflix posted:

– AJ Lee’s long-term contract with WWE is not a “full-time” contract, according to Fightful.

– The Rock shares a photo with Nia Jax:

