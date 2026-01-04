WWE Holiday Tour Live Results / Bridgeport, Ct / Sun Jan 4, 2026

The Complete Results from Total Mortgage Arena:

The Ring Announcer is Sarah Schreiber

  1. WWE Men’s US Championship Title Match: Champion Carmelo Hayes defeats The Miz
  2. GUNTHER defeats Sami Zayn
  3. AJ Styles and Dragon Lee defeat The New Day: Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods
  4. The Wyatt Sicks (with Nikki Cross) defeat The MFT’s (with Solo Sikoa)
  5. Iyo Sky defeats Raquel Rodriguez
  6. WWE Women’s Championship Title Match: Champion Jade Cargill defeats Bayley
  7. The Vision: Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed defeat The War Raiders: Erik and Ivar
  8. Main Event: Steel Cage Match: WWE Men’s Championship Title Match: Champion Cody Rhodes defeats Drew McIntyre

