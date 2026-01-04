Shinsuke Nakamura explains his absence at Hiroshi Tanahashi’s retirement match

Shinsuke Nakamura explains to Tokyo Sports his absence at Hiroshi Tanahashi’s Retirement Match at Wrestle Kingdom.

“I believe I did everything I could… but that it didn’t happen, well, maybe it was because I had other missions to fulfill. That’s the only way to see it. In its own way, it’s dramatic, I suppose,”

“When Mr. Tanahashi’s retirement was decided, while exploring the possibility of facing him in his retirement match, despite our long-standing relationship, I felt a connection we hadn’t had before. I truly thank him from the bottom of my heart.

I hope that going forward, as president, he will continue to energize not just New Japan Pro-Wrestling, but the entire Japanese pro-wrestling scene.”