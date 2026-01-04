NXT departure

NXT talent Brinley Reece announced she will be leaving WWE:

After three years, I am officially closing my chapter Wrestling at WWE. This decision came after navigating personal health challenges and a serious injury that required surgery last year. It wasn’t an easy choice, but it was a necessary one — choosing my health, my body, and my future first. That choice alone has been one of the most powerful lessons this journey gave me.

The last three years have been truly life-changing. WWE pushed me in ways I never imagined, taught me resilience, discipline, and belief, and allowed me to grow not only as a wrestler, but as a person. Every setback, every win, every long day and hard moment shaped who I am today, and for that I am so grateful.

To my supporters — you are the reason I kept going on the hardest days. Your messages, encouragement, love, and belief in me never went unnoticed. You stood by me through injuries, healing, growth, and transformation, and I carry that support with me forever. I love you more than words can say.

This isn’t an ending — it’s a redirection. I’m proud of everything I gave to this chapter, and even more excited for what’s ahead. Thank you for being part of my journey. The best is still to come.

With Love,

Brinley Reece