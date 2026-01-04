Nikki and Brie Garcia to feature in next Mr. Beast YouTube video

Nikki and Brie Bella will be featured in an upcoming Mr. Beast video on YouTube.

The popular YouTuber announced that to celebrate the release of Beast Games 2 premiering this coming week, he and Kevin Hart gathered 30 celebrities to compete for $1 million for charity.

The video is expected to go live on Mr. Beast’s YouTube channel on Wednesday.

Joining the Bellas are Selma Blair, Steve-O, Cedric The Entertainer, Josh Peck, Sal Vulcano, Eugenio Derbez, Alessia Cara, Howie Mandel, and more.

