Michin announces she’ll be out of action temporarily (video)

Michin announced on social media that she’s dealing with an injury and will be out of action temporarily. In a video where she appeared wearing a sling, she assured fans she’ll return soon—with her sights set on WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill. Michin criticized Cargill for lacking grit and focusing on vacations and photoshoots, saying she’ll be using her time away to improve. Her injury comes after a match against Cargill on WWE’s holiday tour; she had been scheduled to face Cargill again on the January 2 episode of SmackDown.

