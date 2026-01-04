Matt Cardona thanks promoters, opponents, and fans in lengthy statement

In a statement released on social media, Matt Cardona thanked all the promoters who for the past five years, booked him on their shows, as well as all his opponents and fans who supported him leading to achieving his goal of returning to WWE.

Cardona said that in 2020, his release had to happen after he traveled the world, won championships, and experienced the highest of highs and lowest of lows.

He said he had three options after he got released: he could feel sorry for himself and become bitter, he could coast off his WWE name and make money for the rest of his life, or he could reinvent himself and work his ass off.

“I chose option 3,” Cardona wrote. “These past 5 years on the indies have been the greatest time of my career…so far.”

He added that from the moment he got released, he wanted to prove himself and all his fans right.

“I’m often asked for advice. My advice is don’t quit. You might make it if you don’t,” he added. “You definitely won’t make it if you do. I took my own advice. I never quit.”

He concluded saying that his goal was to get back to WWE and as of January 2, he is back in WWE as Matt Cardona.

“I am Alwayz Ready and I’M NOT FINISHED,” Cardona concluded, along with a plug to buy his new t-shirt.

John Cena also welcomed Cardona back to WWE with a post on X of his own.

“Persistence and preparation tend to help manufacture luck. I couldn’t be more proud of both @TheMattCardona and @ImChelseaGreen,” Cena wrote. “They stand as a tremendous example of making luck through effort. Welcome home Matt.”

