Konosuke Takeshita on wearing his red armband at Wrestle Kingdom

Konosuke Takeshita Says WWE Star Shinsuke Nakamura Entrusted Him To Wear His Red Armband At Wrestle Kingdom

TAKESHITA Stated “This January 4, 2026 Tokyo Dome, on this ring where Hiroshi Tanahashi is retiring, there are pro wrestlers who want to stand here but can’t. ‘Stand in the ring for my share too,’ that’s what they said when they entrusted it to me”

As for Nakamura himself was not at the show but did send Tanahashi a gifts which he posted on Social media

The card reads, “Thank you for your hard work over 26 years! New Japan Pro-Wrestling Hiroshi Tanahashi Retirement – Shinsuke Nakamura.”