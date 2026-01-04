Kazuchika Okada defeats Hiroshi Tanahashi in main event of Wrestle Kingdom 20

AEW star Kazuchika Okada defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi in the main event of today’s Wrestle Kingdom 20, with Tanahashi taking a clean pinfall in his retirement match.

Okada retired Tanahashi after he hit the Rainmaker and then a lariat, ending the NJPW President’s illustrious 26-year wrestling career, with New Japan Pro-Wrestling always present in his path.

Following the match, Okada, Jay White, Will Ospreay, Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, Katsuyori Shibata, Keiji Muto, Tatsumi Fujinami, Bushi, and Tetsuya Naito all came down to the ring to hand The Ace a bouquet of flowers.

A total of 46,913 fans attended Wrestle Kingdom 20 at the Tokyo Dome to witness Tanahashi’s final match.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996