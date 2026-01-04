Former WWE employee: “Jericho will NOT be at Raw on Monday”

Former WWE announcer Jonathan Coachman via X:

Okay I am going to try this reporter thing.

Jericho will NOT be at Raw on Monday. He is scheduled to make his return at the Rumble with a whole new look at character. He will be a special attraction similar to how they use Roman and Brock only he will be more visible in an on air role due to his ability to cut promos and sway the audience. My sources have told me that Jericho looks to be in the best shape he has been in years. He does have a Fozzy stint already booked between the rumble and chamber but is scheduled to be a big part of the Chamber plans.

Whew there right. That does feel good. Let’s see if I can revisit this in March. Oh yea forgot – bookmark this tweet.

“Who can break down the walls?”

– Adam Pearce