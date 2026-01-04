Advertised line up for the first Raw of 2026, Adam Pearce teases (video)

Adam Pearce whilst promoting RAW tomorrow in Brooklyn:
“Who can break down the walls”

– The advertised card for the Netflix anniversary episode of WWE RAW…

* CM Punk vs. Bron Breakker (World Title)
* Becky Lynch vs. Maxxine Dupri (IC Title)
* RHIYO vs. Kabuki Warriors (Tag Titles)
* Liv Morgan vs. Lyra Valkyria
* The Usos are set to appear

