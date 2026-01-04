Advertised line up for the first Raw of 2026, Adam Pearce teases (video)

#WWERAW GM @ScrapDaddyAP previews the FIRST Raw of 2026 🔥 A special @Stranger_Things themed episode of Raw to kick off the new year! 📺: 8e/5p on @netflix pic.twitter.com/MWCLKGl4AT — WWE (@WWE) January 4, 2026

Adam Pearce whilst promoting RAW tomorrow in Brooklyn:

“Who can break down the walls”

– The advertised card for the Netflix anniversary episode of WWE RAW…

* CM Punk vs. Bron Breakker (World Title)

* Becky Lynch vs. Maxxine Dupri (IC Title)

* RHIYO vs. Kabuki Warriors (Tag Titles)

* Liv Morgan vs. Lyra Valkyria

* The Usos are set to appear