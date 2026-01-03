WWE Holiday Tour Live Results / Worcester, Ma / Sat Jan 3, 2026

By
David Roberson
-
0
439

The Complete Results from DCU Center:

The Ring Announcer for the evening is Sarah Schreiber

  1. Iyo Sky defeats Raquel Rodriguez via moonsault and pinfall
  2. The Wyatt Sicks (with Nikki Cross) defeat The MFT’s (with Solo Sikoa): Uncle Howdy (Bo Dallas) pins JC Mateo after hitting the Sister Abigail
  3. GUNTHER defeats Sami Zayn via roll-up and pinfall
  4. Fraxiom: Nathan Frazer and Axiom defeat The New Day: Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods
  5. WWE Men’s US Championship Title Match: Champion Carmelo Hayes defeats The Miz
  6. WWE Women’s Championship Title Match: Champion Jade Cargill defeats Bayley
  7. The Vision: Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed defeat The War Raiders: Erik and Ivar: Breakker spears Erik and gets the pinfall
  8. Main Event: Cage Match: WWE Men’s Championship Title Match: Champion Cody Rhodes defeats Drew McIntyre by escaping the cage.

Thanks to @LocksResults in attendance

CREDIT: www.WrestlingBodyslam.Com

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here