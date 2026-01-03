WWE Holiday Tour Live Results / Worcester, Ma / Sat Jan 3, 2026

The Complete Results from DCU Center:
The Ring Announcer for the evening is Sarah Schreiber
- Iyo Sky defeats Raquel Rodriguez via moonsault and pinfall
- The Wyatt Sicks (with Nikki Cross) defeat The MFT’s (with Solo Sikoa): Uncle Howdy (Bo Dallas) pins JC Mateo after hitting the Sister Abigail
- GUNTHER defeats Sami Zayn via roll-up and pinfall
- Fraxiom: Nathan Frazer and Axiom defeat The New Day: Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods
- WWE Men’s US Championship Title Match: Champion Carmelo Hayes defeats The Miz
- WWE Women’s Championship Title Match: Champion Jade Cargill defeats Bayley
- The Vision: Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed defeat The War Raiders: Erik and Ivar: Breakker spears Erik and gets the pinfall
- Main Event: Cage Match: WWE Men’s Championship Title Match: Champion Cody Rhodes defeats Drew McIntyre by escaping the cage.
