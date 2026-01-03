Top WWE’s 2025 Superstar Lists

WWE.com published year-end rankings on December 19, with Pat McAfee Show contributor Mark Kaboly selecting top superstars based on in-ring work, main-event moments, entertainment, and x-factor.

Cena topped the men after retiring legends like Goldberg and submitting to Gunther in his final match, while IYO SKY led the women as Grand Slam champ with Rumble heroics and high-flying trash-can dives.

Fans lit up social media with reactions to snubs like Cody Rhodes and Google Trends leaders Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan, setting the stage for WrestleMania debates.

Men’s:

#1. John Cena

#2. GUNTHER

#3. CM Punk

#4. Dominik Mysterio

#5. Jey Uso

Women’s:

#1. IYO SKY

#2. Becky Lynch

#3. Stephanie Vaquer

#4. Tiffany Stratton

#5. Naomi