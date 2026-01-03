The Jumping Bomb Angels petitioning to be inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame

Former WWF tag team, The Jumping Bomb Angels, put out a social media post saying the their hope is to get into the WWE Hall of Fame.

“Our New Year’s resolution is to gather enough support to get into the WWE Hall of Fame,” they wrote. “Please sign if you have time! Thank you and Happy New Year!!!”

The post also had a link to a petition on Change.org.

The tag team features Noriyo Tateno and Itsuki Yamazaki and the two wrestled for the WWF between 1987 and 1988. They originally made their pro wrestling debut in 1981 for All Japan Women’s Pro Wrestling.

They are former WWF Women’s Tag Team champions, holding the titles for 136 days after winning it from The Glamour Girls. The version of the title was deactivated in February 1989 and only had four tag teams in total as champions.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996