Sami Zayn tells Trick Williams: “You have yet to be humbled” (video)

As seen during the January 2nd edition of WWE SmackDown, Sami Zayn addressed the Buffalo crowd, sharing how sitting front row with his son to watch John Cena’s match deeply affected him. His son asked about Cena’s 17 world titles and then why Sami had zero, leaving him without an answer and reigniting his determination to finally win the WWE Championship.

Trick Williams interrupted, introducing himself as the athletic, entertaining force Nick Aldis brought to SmackDown to become champion quickly, while dismissing Sami as someone who took too long and only “almost” succeeds. Sami acknowledged Trick’s potential but warned that he lacked humility, noting he wasn’t the first arrogant newcomer, and offered to teach him a lesson.

Trick Williams vs. Rey Fenix was announced for next week’s Smackdown.