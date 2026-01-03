Notes on Keith Lee, Mojo Rawley, and Charlotte Flair

– “We have always been told Keith Lee is dealing with a health issue and has been working towards making his return in AEW. There’s never been a timetable mentioned.”

(source: Mike Johnson of PWInsider)

– Former WWE superstar Mojo Rawley was seen in the crowd at Arena Mexico.

Why is mojo rawley in arena Mexico 😭 pic.twitter.com/LCutwP6iFB — Aaron (@VisionarySwerve) January 3, 2026

– While speaking to clutchpoints.com, WWE superstar Charlotte Flair discussed the formation of her tag team with Alexa Bliss after WrestleMania 41…

“I wrote the essay, and then Lexi [Alexa Bliss] had been pitching to partner with me and I had been such an isolated character for so long. And then Evolution happened. I couldn’t have planned it better. I had just gotten to a point where they had no creative for me after WrestleMania. What was next was to, I don’t know, rebuild. And like [John] Cena said, ‘Don’t be perfect, be you.’”

“We just got to a point where it was like, This feels really good, and it would feel really bad if we break them up, because it’s one thing to have odd couples, but I also think there was a little bit of hesitation because she [Bliss] is so beloved, whereas my character, at that point, was not. It was like, Will this even work or translate? And it did. I think our real-life chemistry was able to shine on-camera, and then as we were connecting, it’s like, Why would we break them up?”