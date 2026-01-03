New Matt Cardona merchandise, most searched WWE Women’s Superstars Worldwide on Google

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
244

– Most Searched WWE Women’s Superstars Worldwide on Google in 2025:

1. Rhea Ripley
2. Liv Morgan
3. Nikki Bella
4. AJ Lee
5. Charlotte Flair
6. Alexa Bliss
7. Tiffany Stratton / Becky Lynch
8. Stephanie Vaquer
9. Asuka
10. Naomi / Bayley

– WWE Shop already has Matt Cardona merchandise available:

“I’m Not Finished!”

Cardona has re-signed with WWE and will be using his real name moving forward instead of the Zack Ryder name which the company owns.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here