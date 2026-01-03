New Matt Cardona merchandise, most searched WWE Women’s Superstars Worldwide on Google

– Most Searched WWE Women’s Superstars Worldwide on Google in 2025:

1. Rhea Ripley

2. Liv Morgan

3. Nikki Bella

4. AJ Lee

5. Charlotte Flair

6. Alexa Bliss

7. Tiffany Stratton / Becky Lynch

8. Stephanie Vaquer

9. Asuka

10. Naomi / Bayley

– WWE Shop already has Matt Cardona merchandise available:

“I’m Not Finished!”

Cardona has re-signed with WWE and will be using his real name moving forward instead of the Zack Ryder name which the company owns.