New Matt Cardona merchandise, most searched WWE Women’s Superstars Worldwide on Google

– Most Searched WWE Women’s Superstars Worldwide on Google in 2025:
1. Rhea Ripley
2. Liv Morgan
3. Nikki Bella
4. AJ Lee
5. Charlotte Flair
6. Alexa Bliss
7. Tiffany Stratton / Becky Lynch
8. Stephanie Vaquer
9. Asuka
10. Naomi / Bayley
– WWE Shop already has Matt Cardona merchandise available:
Cardona has re-signed with WWE and will be using his real name moving forward instead of the Zack Ryder name which the company owns.