Matt Hardy makes a TNA prediction for 2026, Blake Monroe’s message for Thea Hail

– Blake Monroe sends a message to Thea Hail, she’s not responsible for who shows up on Tuesday:

with her belt that she beat your for*

fixed it for you. https://t.co/0SbCGPN4nz — Thea Hail (@theahail_wwe) January 2, 2026

– Matt Hardy predicts TNA will push AEW for the perception of the number two promotion in 2026:

“TNA will push AEW for the perception of the number two wrestling company in 2026, and I worded that in a very specific way. I just think with this new deal, and we will see how often we end up going live going forward, but I think this new TV deal with AMC… It will help TNA ascend to the next level. It is going to put TNA back on the level of being a major promotion.

Obviously, monetarily, we’re not going to be doing the same deal, especially for media rights as AEW are currently, but it is going to look and feel like a big time promotion. I think as time ticks away, I think it is going to look bigger and bigger, and we’re going to be back in the game where they’re going to talk about the top three. Usually it’s just like, ‘Oh, WWE, AEW, WWE, AEW.’ TNA is going to be in that conversation after this year, after six months or so, I think.”

(source:The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy)