Jordynne Grace and MJF notes

– Fightful is reporting WWE sources have told them Jordynne Grace’s appearance on Smackdown last night was effectively her call up to the main roster.
"I suggest you sign somewhere else because this is MY SHOW"@Jade_Cargill with a warning for @JordynneGrace 👀 pic.twitter.com/Y4guF8BzYM
— WWE (@WWE) January 3, 2026
– MJF has a warning for all those coming after Triple B:
Hangman.
Swerve.
Bandido.
Brody King.
Darby.
keep the triple B out of your mouths. pic.twitter.com/AB2AlEnvcx
— Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) January 2, 2026
All eyes on the Triple B.
Get an up-close look at AEW World Champion @The_MJF’s most beloved possession. pic.twitter.com/LtEgADz5Jg
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 3, 2026