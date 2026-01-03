Jordynne Grace and MJF notes

– Fightful is reporting WWE sources have told them Jordynne Grace’s appearance on Smackdown last night was effectively her call up to the main roster.

"I suggest you sign somewhere else because this is MY SHOW"@Jade_Cargill with a warning for @JordynneGrace 👀 pic.twitter.com/Y4guF8BzYM — WWE (@WWE) January 3, 2026

– MJF has a warning for all those coming after Triple B:

All eyes on the Triple B. Get an up-close look at AEW World Champion @The_MJF’s most beloved possession. pic.twitter.com/LtEgADz5Jg — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 3, 2026