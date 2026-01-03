John Cena praises Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green, JBL on Will Ospreay’s future

– John Cena praised Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green for their dedication, saying their “persistence & preparation” created their own luck and called Matt’s WWE return a “welcome home.”

Persistence and preparation tend to help manufacture luck. I couldn’t be more proud of both @TheMattCardona and @ImChelseaGreen They stand as a tremendous example of making luck through effort. Welcome home Matt.☕️🍸 https://t.co/UYwRdgyIKz — John Cena (@JohnCena) January 3, 2026

– JBL recently spoke about Will Ospreay’s future in wrestling and praised his talent while suggesting that Ospreay will “probably” end up in WWE someday.

He explained that while AEW has done well with Ospreay as a top star, WWE’s global reach and opportunities are difficult for any wrestler to resist. JBL noted the allure of WWE’s massive platform, exposure across media like ESPN, and bigger paydays as reasons Ospreay might be tempted to join.

JBL also talked about what separates great performers from true stars, saying that athletic skill alone isn’t enough — wrestlers need to make fans care about them personally. He praised Ospreay’s in-ring ability, comparing him and Ricochet as fantastic athletes, but emphasized the need for deeper connection with audiences.

He wrapped up by teasing that he has “something planned” for 2026, though he didn’t give details.

(Source: Video Gamer)