Drew McIntyre urinates on Cody Rhodes’ tour bus, WWE’s Top 5 women’s wrestlers of 2025

– The Scottish Warrior amped up his mind games by sneaking onto Rhodes’ bus during the show to steal and burn a personal photo of Cody with his late father Dusty, taunting that Dusty would be ashamed. This pee prank followed, tying into their Three Stages of Hell match on January 9 in Berlin, where Drew chose the stipulations: singles, falls count anywhere, and steel cage. A no-contact rule means Rhodes risks forfeiting the WWE Championship if he strikes first, letting McIntyre provoke freely as fans cheer the ruthless antics.

– WWE has officially unveiled its Top 5 Women’s Wrestlers of 2025.

1. IYO SKY

2. Becky Lynch

3. Stephanie Vaquer

4. Tiffany Stratton

5. Naomi