AJ Styles and Giulia notes

– WWE Women’s United States Champion Giulia lets everyone know. if they want a fight, come see her.

AJ Styles clapped back at a fan saying he should’ve ended his career in AEW for less money, sarcastically calling it one of the dumbest takes ever.

