AEW’s 2025 PPV buy numbers, Dustin Rhodes thanks Tony Khan

– AEW PPV buys in 2025:

• Revolution: 140,000
• Dynasty: 115,000
• Double Or Nothing: 125,000
• All In: 185,000
• Forbidden Door: 125,000
• All Out: 140,000
• WrestleDream: 120,000
• Full Gear: 140,000
• Worlds End: 140,000

Total: around 1.23 million buys

(source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter)

