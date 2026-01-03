AEW’s 2025 PPV buy numbers, Dustin Rhodes thanks Tony Khan

– AEW PPV buys in 2025:
• Revolution: 140,000
• Dynasty: 115,000
• Double Or Nothing: 125,000
• All In: 185,000
• Forbidden Door: 125,000
• All Out: 140,000
• WrestleDream: 120,000
• Full Gear: 140,000
• Worlds End: 140,000
Total: around 1.23 million buys
(source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter)
– Dustin Rhodes via X:
Wow, 7 yrs has gone by by fast. Thank you to @TonyKhan and @AEW for trusting this old man to deliver, and the biggest thanks to all of you fans for letting me entertain you the best I can, and for your constant love of me and my family. Blessed and I will #KeepSteppin for y'all… pic.twitter.com/K8OIzuBOTT
— Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) January 2, 2026
