AEW’s 2025 PPV buy numbers, Dustin Rhodes thanks Tony Khan

– AEW PPV buys in 2025:

• Revolution: 140,000

• Dynasty: 115,000

• Double Or Nothing: 125,000

• All In: 185,000

• Forbidden Door: 125,000

• All Out: 140,000

• WrestleDream: 120,000

• Full Gear: 140,000

• Worlds End: 140,000

Total: around 1.23 million buys

(source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter)

– Dustin Rhodes via X:

Wow, 7 yrs has gone by by fast. Thank you to @TonyKhan and @AEW for trusting this old man to deliver, and the biggest thanks to all of you fans for letting me entertain you the best I can, and for your constant love of me and my family. Blessed and I will #KeepSteppin for y'all… pic.twitter.com/K8OIzuBOTT

— Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) January 2, 2026