1/3/26 AEW Collision Recap

– El Clon defeated Angelico, after the match El Clon was going to hit his finisher on Serpentico but Komander made the save and El Clon took off.

– We hear from Jon Moxley. He says that the Continental Classic is a meat grinder and nobody comes out of it the same as they were before. Jon looks ahead to his match with Shelton Benjamin and tells Shelton he’ll have to do more than just hurt him to win.

– Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa get the win over Hyan and Maya World. Commentary makes it seem like they’re next in line for a tag title match.

– Marina Shafir and Megan Bayne made short work of their opponents and defeated Raché Chanel and Londyn Dior.

Marina won the match with Mother’s Milk.

– We cut to the back where The Don Callis Family are beating up some people. Josh Alexander says that tonight will be a great night because Takeshita will retain the IWGP Title and Okada will retire Tanahashi at Wrestle Kingdom.

– Thanks to some help from El Clon, Hechicero defeats Kommander. With that win Hechicero will take on Mark Briscoe for the TNT Championship next Saturday on Collision!

– We get a video segment where Tony Khan sends Max Caster and Anthony Bowens on a team building exercise. They continue to agree that they aren’t partners.

– We get an interview from Eddie Kingston in rare form and the returning Ortiz. Eddie thanks Ortiz for being back as he’s been crashing out too much without Ortiz there to calm him down. Ortiz keeps it short and sweet. They’re coming for GYV.

– Eddie Kingston & Ortiz are in the ring with Tony Schiavone, Ortiz calls out Grizzled Young Veterans, Eddie says “we’ll get you, Get Ready Boys!”

Eddie gets frustrated with Tony Schiavone holding the mic too low, “ric flair must’ve hated you”

Also Kingston is wearing a Brodie Lee shirt.

– JetSpeed get the win over Big Bill and Bryan Keith.

– Grizzled Young Veterans respond to Eddie & Ortiz, GYV will take them “down to the deep end” and truly see if they can handle it, also they take a shot at re-injurying Eddie Kingston’s leg.

– MVP tells Dante Martin to take the countout loss as he may have a rib injury, Dante gets on the mic and says “Shelton, My Mom didn’t raise no b****, did yours?” Shelton goes out and stomps Dante while hes on the ground

– Shelton Benjamin defeated Dante Martin, after the match MVP puts over Dante Martin and called him a “Young Lion” Shelton Benjamin helps Dante up and shakes his hand.

MVP cuts a promo for Shelton’s Continental Championship Eliminator Match against #AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley “You’re a cult-like leader to your D-Riders”

– Sammy Guevara throws down the challenge against Bandido next week on Collision. Bandido accepts.

– Stokely Hathaway requests that Tony Schiavone read a prepared statement about the injury he suffered at Worlds End. Stoke claims to have suffered over 400K in medical bills and requests fans to see Tony after the show to help.

– Darby Allin taps out Wheeler Yuta with the Scorpion Deathlock in our Collision main event. Its announced that Wednesday on Dynamite, Toni Storm will take on Marina Shafir 1 on 1.