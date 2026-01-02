WWE News and Notes

– Speaking with Sean Ross Sapp, Kross addressed whether he and Scarlett had any contact with AAA following his WWE contract expiring on August 10, 2025. While he and Konnan have mutual interest in working together again, Kross revealed there’s now a corporate structure in place that makes it more complicated. He said “Yeah, so Konnan—for anybody who doesn’t know—was like an uncle to me. And I’m in constant contact with him. Always have been, always will be. And we’ve had discussions about potentially doing something, but there’s a new chain of command that has to go through.”

– Charlotte Flair (via Clutch Points) spoke about what else she would like to accomplish already in her illustrious WWE career”

“I’ve never been in an Elimination Chamber[match],” Flair revealed, which could change as early as Feb. 28, 2026. “And I’ve never won Money in the Bank.”

– Cody Rhodes was planned to Beat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, but Roman Reigns pitched to Vince McMahon to push the title win back a year

Triple H was originally opposed to having Reigns win, and he wanted the optic of a change of eras across the board which included Rhodes as the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Triple H came around to the idea of Reigns winning, though.

(Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter)

– The Bella Twins (Via Franchise Jerry) answered who their favorite wrestler of all time is:

Brie: Macho Man

Nikki: John Cena