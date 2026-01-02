Video: Randy Orton returns with Double RKO on The Miz

Orton’s surprise return kicked off the first three-hour SmackDown of 2026 in Buffalo, where he interrupted The Miz’s trash-talk about John Cena and signaled his pursuit of Cody Rhodes’ Undisputed WWE Championship.
The show featured an eight-woman tag with Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair facing Nia Jax, Lash Legend, Asuka and Kairi Sane, plus Chelsea Green defending her Women’s United States title against Giulia and the rare return of an Ambulance Match between Damian Priest and Aleister Black. Drew McIntyre later revealed stipulations for his Three Stages of Hell match with champion Rhodes next week, while NXT’s Jordynne Grace appeared backstage amid injury shifts.
RKO OUTTA NOWHERE!!!! 🙌@RandyOrton pic.twitter.com/sUgi2pyuDE
— WWE (@WWE) January 3, 2026