Video: Matt Cardona joins the Smackdown roster

Matt Cardona is Kit Wilson’s mystery opponent.
Michael Cole then announces that Nick Aldis told him that Cardona has signed a WWE contract and is officially on the Smackdown roster.
MATT CARDONA IS HERE 🤩
Zack Ryder is so last year 😜 pic.twitter.com/AsEYWMUbE2
— WWE (@WWE) January 3, 2026
.@TheMattCardona with the WIN 👏 pic.twitter.com/YpgJMNJxZo
— WWE (@WWE) January 3, 2026
A lesson to learn for everyone going into 2026: Stay Ready.
Congrats and welcome back home @TheMattCardona. #SmackDown https://t.co/VhpQZBg2Zv
— Triple H (@TripleH) January 3, 2026