Velvet Sky explains why she never signed with WWE

Velvet Sky has built a TNA IMPACT hall of fame career overtime! However prior to signing to TNA, she appeared as an extra on WWE Programming. Sky was taking fan questions over social media, one asked, they were surprised she wasn’t signed to WWE. Sky went into detail and it involves “Johnny Ace”

The reason I didn’t get signed, per right from Johnny Ace’s mouth at our meeting at headquarters when I was told prior to the meeting that I was gonna be signed, was because I was in a long term relationship with one of the talent who worked there at the time, and I was told by Ace that he “didn’t want HIS divas dating within the company.”

I chose loyalty to my long term man at the time and got passed up because I wasn’t single. 🥴

Oh well. I had a helluva career at TNA and wouldn’t have changed it for anything. ✌🏼

