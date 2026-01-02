Stipulations for the Rhodes vs. McIntyre three stages of hell match

Drew McIntyre reveals the stipulations he chose for his 3 Stages of Hell Undisputed WWE Title Match against Cody Rhodes.
Match 1: Normal Match
Match 2: Falls Count Anywhere Match
Match 3: Steel Cage Match
Drew goes inside of Cody’s Bus and takes a picture of Cody & Dusty Rhodes to the ring.
Drew claims that Dusty is in hell and would be ashamed of the man Cody is today, and burns the picture.
— WWE (@WWE) January 3, 2026