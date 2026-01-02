Rusev announces the opening of a new wrestling school, Otis at Maxxine Dupri’s wedding (photo)

– Rusev (via IG kechprowrestling) announced the opening of a new wrestling school in Nashville, TN called KECH Pro Wrestling.
The school’s Instagram page notes that it will open on March 1st.
Rusev announced the opening of a new wrestling school in Nashville, TN called KECH Pro Wrestling.
The school’s Instagram page notes that it will open on March 1st.
(IG | kechprowrestling) pic.twitter.com/JbVohcP9NN
— WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) January 2, 2026
– Otis was having the time of his life at Maxxine Dupri’s wedding
#wwe pic.twitter.com/XzrMhQfiup
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) January 2, 2026