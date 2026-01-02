Rusev announces the opening of a new wrestling school, Otis at Maxxine Dupri’s wedding (photo)

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
226

– Rusev (via IG kechprowrestling) announced the opening of a new wrestling school in Nashville, TN called KECH Pro Wrestling.

The school’s Instagram page notes that it will open on March 1st.

– Otis was having the time of his life at Maxxine Dupri’s wedding

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here