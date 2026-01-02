Luchasaurus out with shoulder injury, to miss several months of action

Luchasaurus is going to be sidelined for several months after suffering a shoulder injury according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Wrestling.

He was written off television on last night’s episode of Dynamite following an attack by The Demand, who destroyed his shoulder with the security barricade and a barrage of chair shots.

The 40-year-old has been unlucky as he just returned after one year out in August where he spent days in hospital following a bout with pneumonia and other life-threatening illnesses.

His shoulder injury means that Jack Perry will have to return to singles competition while his Jurassic Express partner recovers.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996