Jim Ross to do commentary on Dynamite next week in Oklahoma

Hall of Famer Jim Ross will be returning at the broadcast booth next week for Dynamite as it goes through his beloved state of Oklahoma.

JR, who had several health issues in 2025 including another bout with cancer, has not called an AEW match since the AEWxNJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view in August in London.

Ross typically calls a few matches at pay-per-view events and occasionally is brought in for big matches on Dynamite.

He signed a new one-year deal with AEW at the end of August which included fewer working dates for him.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996