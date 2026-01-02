Frankie Kazarian on how his AEW run ended

Frankie Kazarian was very blunt about how his AEW run ended, saying he went from trying to build momentum as a singles wrestler to being used mainly as a “utility player.” He explained that whenever a big name needed a trusted opponent, AEW turned to him. “When Christian came into the company… I had his first match,” Kazarian said, pointing out that Christian “hadn’t wrestled in seven years.” The same thing happened with Adam Cole, adding that he was “the guy” they relied on because “I could have great matches with anybody.” But he admitted, “that was it. That was kind of my role.”

He didn’t hide his frustration with how often he was left unused. Kazarian said he was frequently “relegated to sitting on the bench,” and made it clear that kind of situation doesn’t work for him. “I don’t do well like that. I’m not wired like that,” he said flat out, before adding, “I cannot stand complacency.”

By the end of 2022, Kazarian said his mindset shifted to what really matters in wrestling. “The most valuable thing you can give me… is time,” he said, stressing that “that’s the one thing we’re all running out of.” He brushed aside everything else with “money, possessions, all this stuff, fine, whatever,” and focused on whether his time was actually being respected.

Kazarian also acknowledged reality, saying, “I don’t know if I have five years, ten years left,” but he knows “there’s more years behind me than they’re in front of me.” Because of that, he decided that whatever time he has left, he wants to give it “to somebody that is going to value and appreciate it,” making it clear he no longer felt that appreciation “at the end of AEW.”

(Source: Insight with Chris Van Vliet)