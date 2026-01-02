Deonna Purrazzo honors Madison Rayne’s retirement

Deonna Purrazzo honored Madison Rayne’s retirement by thanking her for believing in and fighting for her early in her career, praising Rayne’s consistency and reinvention, and expressing deep love and gratitude for their lasting friendship.

The End of an Era. ✨

THANK YOU @MadisonRayne .

For believing in me when I didn’t believe in myself. For fighting for me when I couldn’t fight for myself. For yelling at 20 yr old me to let you bump first for Kong in a battle royal.

Your career is a blueprint of consistency… https://t.co/0QM9gKxl1W

— The Virtuosa (@DeonnaPurrazzo) January 2, 2026