Becky Lynch takes exception to a female of the year honor, reacts to Brock Lesnar Guy's retirement

Steve Gerweck
Becky Lynch had some choice words for Ariel Helwani, after calling Iyo Sky 2025 “Female Wrestler of the Year 2025:

– Lynch called it “very concerning” that Brock Lesnar Guy said he’s done attending wrestling shows, praised him for speaking up during “Ant-Gate,” questioned who may be behind it, and said she’s fighting for the WWE Universe so fans aren’t silenced.

