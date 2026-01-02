Becky Lynch takes exception to a female of the year honor, reacts to Brock Lesnar Guy’s retirement

– Becky Lynch had some choice words for Ariel Helwani, after calling Iyo Sky 2025 “Female Wrestler of the Year 2025:

AWFUL ARIEL CLEARLY NEEDS TO GET HIS HEAD CHECKED!!! IS HE INSANE?! ICKY IYO USED AN ILLEGAL TRASH CAN TO CHEAP SHOT MY ENTIRE TEAM (not me though)!!! THAT MAKES YOU WRESTLER OF THE YEAR?!? ARIEL HAS LOST HIS TOUCH WITH REALITY!!! SO SAD, HE USED TO BE A GREAT REPORTER!!! DO… https://t.co/R3xWxn3RGE — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) January 1, 2026

– Lynch called it “very concerning” that Brock Lesnar Guy said he’s done attending wrestling shows, praised him for speaking up during “Ant-Gate,” questioned who may be behind it, and said she’s fighting for the WWE Universe so fans aren’t silenced.

I find this VERY CONCERNING!!! This BRAVE BECKY BELIEVER spoke up during ANT-GATE and now he’s being forced not to come to shows anymore?! BY WHO?!? Maybe that TYRANT Petty Pearce?!? Did MOODY Maxxine possibly threaten Mike after he gave his 1st hand account of the infestation of… https://t.co/tHcCocyUPO — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) January 2, 2026