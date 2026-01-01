WWE superstars tie the knot

#wwe pic.twitter.com/NRRjfBpZIO
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) January 1, 2026
People magazine reports that WWE stars Sydney Zmrzel (Maxxine Dupri) and Anthony Luke (Kam Hendrix) were married on December 31 in a beach wedding at LaPlaya Beach & Golf Resort in Naples, Florida, celebrating their New Year’s Eve nuptials outside the ring.
new photo of tiffany stratton, jackie redmond, and nia jax at maxxine dupri’s wedding! pic.twitter.com/22HmJxzRzR
— kay⸆⸉ ོ⟭⟬⁷ | tiffy timer 🎀 | nikki is heel 😞 (@strattonswiftt) January 1, 2026