WWE superstars tie the knot

People magazine reports that WWE stars Sydney Zmrzel (Maxxine Dupri) and Anthony Luke (Kam Hendrix) were married on December 31 in a beach wedding at LaPlaya Beach & Golf Resort in Naples, Florida, celebrating their New Year’s Eve nuptials outside the ring.

