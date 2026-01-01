WWE News and Notes

– Shayna Baszler defends Asuka, saying the story was meant to show how bada** she is and calling out anyone mocking her as stupid.

I told the story to illustrate how effing badass Asuka is. If anyone in the comments is making fun of her, they are stupid and should have their social media time monitored https://t.co/74B5JNEBwj — Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) December 31, 2025

– Fightful reports that Michin sustained a shoulder injury on the WWE holiday tour.

– As of 1/1, the WWE archive will be phased off of Peacock. This means that for the first time since the WWE Network launched over 10 years ago there will be nowhere you can (legally) watch the entire RAW/SD and PPV/PLE catalog that we’ve all grown accustomed to.

Netflix will continue to get content, but its unlikely they will ever have a complete collection like the original WWE Network had. According to Fightful, WWE will continue to drip feed content to YouTube.

– The advertised card for the first three-hour SmackDown episode of 2026.

* Cody Rhodes appears

* Jade Cargill vs. Michin

* RHIYO, Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax, Lash Legend & The Kabuki Warriors

* Damian Priest vs. Aleister Black (Ambulance Match)