WWE Holiday Live Tour Results / Syracuse, N.Y. / Thu Jan 1, 2026

The Complete Results from the Oncenter War Memorial Arena:
The Ring Announcer for the evening is Sarah Schreiber
- Iyo Sky defeats Raquel Rodriguez
- Fraxiom: Nathan Frazer and Axiom defeat The New Day: Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods
- WWE Women’s Championship Title Match: Champion Jade Cargill defeats B-Fab
- The Wyatt Sicks (with Nikki Cross) defeat The MFT’s (with Solo Sikoa)
- WWE Men’s US Championship Title Match: Champion Carmelo Hayes issues an open challenge, which is answered by The Miz. Hayes defeats The Miz to retain the title.
- GUNTHER defeats Sami Zayn
- The Vision: Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed defeat The War Raiders: Erik and Ivar
- Main Event: WWE Men’s Championship Title Match: Syracuse Street Fight: Champion Cody Rhodes defeats Drew McIntyre
Thanks to @momof2boys99 / @suchathriller and @JohnHCarnell in attendance
CREDIT: www.WrestlingBodyslam.Com