WWE Holiday Live Tour Results / Syracuse, N.Y. / Thu Jan 1, 2026

The Complete Results from the Oncenter War Memorial Arena:

The Ring Announcer for the evening is Sarah Schreiber

  1. Iyo Sky defeats Raquel Rodriguez
  2. Fraxiom: Nathan Frazer and Axiom defeat The New Day: Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods
  3. WWE Women’s Championship Title Match: Champion Jade Cargill defeats B-Fab
  4. The Wyatt Sicks (with Nikki Cross) defeat The MFT’s (with Solo Sikoa)
  5. WWE Men’s US Championship Title Match: Champion Carmelo Hayes issues an open challenge, which is answered by The Miz. Hayes defeats The Miz to retain the title.
  6. GUNTHER defeats Sami Zayn
  7. The Vision: Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed defeat The War Raiders: Erik and Ivar
  8. Main Event: WWE Men’s Championship Title Match: Syracuse Street Fight: Champion Cody Rhodes defeats Drew McIntyre

