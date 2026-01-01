Updates on Mercedes Martinez and EC3

– After 25 years, Mercedes Martinez has announced that 2026 will be her final year competing full-time as a professional wrestler.
Goodbye 2025.
One last run. ✌️ pic.twitter.com/2PYWIbGQsd
— Mercedes Martinez 🏳️🌈🇵🇷 (@RealMMartinez) January 1, 2026
– EC3 has announced his departure from NWA with a statement:
MY TIME WITH THE NATIONAL WRESTLING ALLIANCE HAS COME TO AN END.
I’m grateful for the opportunities I was given and the people I shared the work with.
The Top 1% was never a “gimmick.”
It is a standard.
Future actions will reflect that.
– ec3