Notes on Ronda Rousey, Rey Mysterio, Alex Windsor, and Steve Maclin

– Ronda Rousey mocked WWE’s sense of star power after Bert Kreischer couldn’t remember who the men’s world champion was during her run. Laughing, she said “the fact that you can’t recall” showed how inflated some perceptions are, adding that “a lot of people in the WWE think they’re a lot bigger stars than they are.”

– Steve Maclin revealed that if CM Punk had signed with TNA after leaving AEW, Maclin would’ve been Punk’s first opponent. Maclin said Scott D’Amore told him the plan and reflected on Punk always treating him with respect backstage. Punk is now World Heavyweight Champion in WWE, while Maclin recently re-signed with TNA.

– Alex Windsor will be making her STARDOM Debut on January 3rd at New Year Dream 2026. She will be teaming with Starlight Kid & Mei Seira in the Daytime. While teaming with Kikyo Furusawa in the Evening:

STARDOM DEBUT🥲 Starting 2026 in the BEST way WINDZAAAA https://t.co/nVKml90vaG — Alex Windsor アレクス・ウィンザー (@HailWindsor) December 31, 2025

