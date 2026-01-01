Netflix releases new poster for Raw, Katie Forbes on giving birth to twins, recent poll results

– Katie Forbes comments on becoming a mother to twins with WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam:
– Netflix has released a new poster for next week’s Monday Night RAW which will be a Stranger Things crossover episode.
– Recent poll results:
Should Becky Lynch be inducted into the GERWECK.NET Hall of Fame? (70% required)
No (51%, 299 Votes)
Yes (49%, 291 Votes)
Total Voters: 590
Will Bron Breakker win the World Heavyweight title on the Jan. 5th Raw?
No (61%, 183 Votes)
Yes (39%, 117 Votes)
Total Voters: 300
Grade John Cena’s retirement tour
C (34%, 137 Votes)
B (25%, 102 Votes)
F (16%, 66 Votes)
D (13%, 52 Votes)
A (11%, 45 Votes)
Total Voters: 402
Is John Cena the greatest of all time?
No (77%, 326 Votes)
Yes (23%, 96 Votes)
Total Voters: 422