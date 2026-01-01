More WWE News and Notes

– Former WWE star Tommy Dreamer thinks John Cena’s WWE heel turn is the company’s second worst decision of all time, only beaten out by Brock Lesnar ending The Undertaker’s WrestleMania undefeated streak:

“John Cena’s heel turn is number two for worst decision ever. I would say the breaking of The Undertaker’s streak is my number one, but the John Cena thing could be number two.”

(source: Busted Open)

– Despite a Summerslam week cancelation, the Tony Hinchcliffe relationship with WWE is expected to continue into 2026, reports Fightful.

– Austin Theory shared a photo of himself in his mask at Survivor Series: WarGames

– Nattie Neidhart posted:

The best time tonight! HNY! 🩵