Longtime wrestler retiring, TNA Genesis title match announced, Stephanie Vaquer reflects

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
305

– Madison Rayne has announced her retirement from Professional Wrestling.

Stephanie Vaquer reflects on her 2025 and looks forward to 2026.

Leon Slater vs Cedric Alexander vs Moose in a Triple Threat Match for the X Division Title has been announced for TNA Genesis.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here