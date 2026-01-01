Justin Credible and Frankie Kazarian updates

– Justin Credible posted:

2 1/2 months ago, I walked into a treatment facility for addiction. Now with the help of DDP & DDPYoga I’ve lost 25 pounds. I feel amazing. I’m so grateful to everyone. God bless you all and have a happy new year.!!! 2026 is going to be Justin Credible

– Frankie Kazarian revealed that after leaving AEW at the end of 2022, he had “really good” talks with WWE about possibly joining the company. Although those discussions were positive, logistical issues prevented a deal. Instead, Kazarian chose to return to TNA Wrestling in early 2023, where he is now one of the top stars and current World Champion.

Kazarian shared on Insight with Chris Van Vliet that WWE was professional and respectful during their talks, and Paul “Triple H” Levesque even texted him after his TNA return to wish him success and express openness to working together in the future. Kazarian later competed in a few NXT matches due to the ongoing WWE–TNA partnership.

He explained that he requested his release from AEW because he wanted to “bet on himself” and work somewhere that valued him more. Despite having re-signed with AEW a year earlier, Tony Khan honored his release out of respect. Kazarian, now 48, said he’s much happier in TNA and isn’t planning his retirement anytime soon.