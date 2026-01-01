Chelsea Green reflects on her 2025, title change in Japan

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
181

– Current WWE Women’s United States Champion & AAA Mixed Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green reflects on 2025 being her best year in her 12 years as a pro wrestler, and sets her sights on another championship belt.

– Bushi and Tetsuya Naito captured the GHC Tag Team Titles in NOAH. This was Naito’s first match back in Japan since May of 2025.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here