AEW News and Notes

– Shelton Benjamin vs Jon Moxley is official for next week’s Dynamite:
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite
8/7c, TBS + HBO Max
NEXT WEDNESDAY, 1/7
AEW Continental Title Eliminator@JonMoxley vs @SheltyB803
After Shelton confronted Mox tonight, they will fight 1-on-1 in a Continental Eliminator:
Moxley vs Benjamin for the first time ever,
NEXT WEDNESDAY! pic.twitter.com/YnThGVIzqb
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 1, 2026
– Official match graphic for MJF vs Bandido for the AEW World Championship in 2 weeks at Dynamite Maximum Carnage:
#aew pic.twitter.com/pSvshrSyoA
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) January 1, 2026
– Matches added to Saturday’s Collision:
#aew pic.twitter.com/LONs6lz4QD
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) January 1, 2026
– Chris Jericho’s AEW contract has officially expired and he’s a free agent as of today… January 1, 2026.