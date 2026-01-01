AEW News and Notes

– Shelton Benjamin vs Jon Moxley is official for next week’s Dynamite:

– Official match graphic for MJF vs Bandido for the AEW World Championship in 2 weeks at Dynamite Maximum Carnage:

– Matches added to Saturday’s Collision:

Chris Jericho’s AEW contract has officially expired and he’s a free agent as of today… January 1, 2026.

