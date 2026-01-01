1/1/26 TNA Impact Recap

– The Elegance Brand defeat Angel Warriors to kickoff TNA.

Dani Luna attacks Lei Ying Lee.

– Gia Miller interviews Santino Marella in his locker room, asking about his daughter Ariana Grace betraying him two weeks earlier. Santino says he’s not ready or able to discuss it yet but insists he still has a job to focus on.

– Cedric Alexander vs Champion Leon Slater vs Moose for the X Division Title has been announced for Genesis.

– Elijah vs Mustafa Ali has been announced for Genesis.

– Mustafa Ali defeats Hometown Man.

After the match, Elijah made the save for the hometown man.

– The Rascalz are gonna fight each other.

The winner will face Leon Slater on the AMC premiere of TNA.

– Ariana Grace and Team NXT appeared on the ramp, where Ariana delivered an emotional promo addressing her father, Santino Marella. She said she had always lived in his shadow and realized things needed to change after being left off TNA TV—when she wasn’t even booked for travel. Ariana declared that she no longer needed her father’s approval and was choosing her own path. Stacks then stepped in, telling Santino that while Ariana might have been his little girl once, she belongs with him and Team NXT now.

– Tessa Blanchard, Mila Moore & Victoria Crawford defeat Indi Hartwell, Jody Threat & Jaida Stone.

– The Righteous came to the ring, with Vincent saying that last week they gave Matt Hardy what he needed—peace, quiet, and hope—after his downfall. The Hardys then interrupted, and Matt announced that they would defend the TNA World Tag Team Championships against The Righteous in two weeks at the AMC premiere.

– Myron Reed defeats Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz and will challenge Leon Slater for the TNA X Division Championship in 2 weeks on the TNA on AMC debut episode.

– In two weeks on the AMC Premiere, Leon Slater will defended his X-Division Championship against Myron Reed of the Rascalz, with the winner going onto defend the Championship against Cedric Alexander and Moose in a Triple Threat at TNA Genesis.

– The System came to the ring, where Eddie Edwards said he was honored to be JDC’s final opponent and promised they’d put on a great match at TNA Genesis. JDC responded that it wasn’t Genesis yet and revealed he spoke with Santino Marella to arrange one last match for The System next week against The Hardys, TNA X-Division Champion Leon Slater, and Cedric Alexander. Hardy’s were then backstage with Gia Miller and sayid this is a great way to lead into the AMC Era.

– In the main event, Frankie Kazarian successfully retained the TNA World Championship against Bear Bronson in a hard-fought match. Afterward, Mike Santana appeared in the crowd and announced that his scheduled title match with Kazarian, originally set for Genesis, will instead take place in two weeks at the AMC Premiere.